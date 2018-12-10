Wrap Yourself in Faux Fur with Luxurious Local Blankets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's a reason you feel happy when you're wrapped in a cozy, faux fur blanket by BlanketsbyBrian.com.

"The whole business started because I think I never grew out of my childhood obsession with really soft things," said founder Brian Severson.

Soft is definitely the name of his game. The most popular blankets he offers are the faux fur "Bella" and the shag blankets that feel like a weighted therapy blanket.

Brian includes features like the "foot pocket" so your feet don't stick out the end, as well as the Travel Blanket that folds into itself. He also offers scarves and wraps, so you can wear your blanket out and about!

Get 25% off at www.blanketsbybrian.com with the code "FOX13VIP."