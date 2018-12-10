Take your wardrobe from drab to holiday party fab

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wardrobe Stylist Dani Slaugh says she used to be one of those people who thought if the clothing didn't have detail or personality to it, it wasn't for her. If it was too simple, it was boring! She then found herself with a closet full of pieces that would only work with one other thing, and soon became tired of wearing the same combination.

Now she's all about the basics. Basics are clothes with simple lines and shapes and generally minimal patterns. They don't attract a lot of attention to themselves, so you can easily change how they fit into your mood and any occasion.

You generally won't become tired them quickly because they are more versatile. They actually allow more freedom to be creative!

Find more advise and inspiration at www.StyleByDani.com.