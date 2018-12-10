Rich’s Picks: Concerts coming to town

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Santa Claus isn't the only one coming to town... in this week's Rich's Picks brought to you by Live Nation here are some other concerts to put down on your calendar. All the shows are at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Ticket information can be found at vivintarena.com.

January 19 Disturbed

January 30 Kelly Clarkson

February 13 2Cellos

February 28 Muse

April 3 P!NK

April 22 Ariana Grande

June 6 NKOTB

And a second date has been added for the Hugh Jackman World Tour 2019 at Vivint Smart Home Arena. He'll now be on stage on Thursday, July 11 and Friday, July 12. Tickets on sale now: hughjackmantheshow.com.