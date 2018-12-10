Police: Utah man fires 15 shots at roommates after drunkenly knocking over Christmas tree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANCIS, Utah -- A man was arrested after police say he knocked over a roommate's Christmas tree while intoxicated and then fired about 15 shots from a handgun at two people inside the home.

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred Sunday at a home on Spring Hollow Road in Francis, which is a small town on the western edge of Summit County.

Police say the homeowner and his son were in their kitchen when a roommate, identified as 56-year-old Randal Weed Dickinson, "was highly intoxicated in the residence and fell onto the Christmas tree while attempting to cross the living room."

The other residents told the man to go back to his room because he was drunk, and police say he responded by firing about 15 shots from a handgun at the homeowner and his son.

The bullets struck appliances and went through walls but no one was hit by the gunfire.

The other two residents disarmed Dickinson after he had discharged all of the ammunition in his weapon and then pinned him until police arrived.

Dickinson was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries he suffered during the incident, but specific details about those injuries were not available.

Dickinson was then booked into the Summit County Jail and faces charges of felony discharge of a firearm, criminal mischief, intoxication, carrying a dangerous weapon while under the influence, and two counts of aggravated assault.

Several of the charges are enhanced for domestic violence. Police say Dickinson was living with one of the victims but did not elaborate on the nature of that relationship.

Support is available 24/7 in Utah for those dealing with domestic violence. Visit the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition online or call 1-800-897-5465 for resources and assistance. In an emergency, dial 911.