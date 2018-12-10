× Police: Uintah High School student taken into custody after claiming he had a gun in his backpack

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah — A student at Uintah High School was taken into custody Monday after sheriff’s officials said he stated he was leaving a classroom and claimed to have a gun in his backpack.

The Uintah County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Monday that the student left the classroom, and a teacher immediately notified school administrators.

Administrators located the student quickly, with the assistance of a Uintah County Sheriff’s deputy who was assigned to the high school, the statement said.

Officials stated that upon further investigation it was found that the student did not have a firearm.

The sheriff’s deputy took the student into custody and removed him from the school’s campus, the statement said.

It was unclear if the student would be facing any charges following the incident.

“There is no threat to Uintah High School or its students,” the sheriff’s office stated.