Police locate man facing charges for allegedly giving teen girl drugs, resulting in her death

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Police have located a man who is facing charges for the 2016 death of a 16-year-old girl, after she was allegedly given heroin and a large dose of prescription medication, resulting in her death.

Sgt. Matther Oehler with the South Salt Lake Police Department said in a statement Monday that David Glatzer, 42, was arrested by Unified Police following a traffic stop near 800 N. Union Ave.

An indictment screened by the South Salt Lake Police Department stated that Glatzer was charged with one count of manslaughter, a second-degree felony, one count of endangerment of a child or elder adult, a third-degree felony and one count of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, a third-degree felony.

The indictment said that on November 12, 2016, Glatzer met a 16-year-old girl he had met at a TRAX station in 2016. He stated the two went to his home in South Salt Lake, where he gave her five to six “hits” of heroin throughout the night.

Glatzer told police that he had shown the girl how to prepare heroin and smoke it, and had also given her three 800 mg tablets of Gabapentin, a seizure medication, to “relax her,” the indictment stated.

The indictment states that Glatzer admitted to having sex with the teen. She later became ill and vomited, and Glatzer told police he put her to bed.

At around 5:30 to 6:30 a.m. Glatzer found the teen “turning blue and not breathing,” the indictment said. It also alleged that Glatzer did not call 911 for around two hours, but instead put the girl in a cold shower to try and revive her.

Police stated Monday that Glatzer tried to flee on foot after the car he was in stopped but was apprehended without further incident.

Glatzer is scheduled to appear in court for the first time on Friday.