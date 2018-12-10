× Police investigate armed Subway robbery in Murray where suspect was wearing suit, fired gun

MURRAY, Utah — Police in Murray are looking for a suspect who robbed a Subway sandwich shop Tuesday while wearing a suit.

According to Sgt. Barlow with the Murray Police Department, the man entered the store on 94 E. 4500 S. with a handgun and demanded money from employees.

Barlow stated the suspect was wearing a silver skull mask over his face and was in a dark-colored suit.

The suspect allegedly shot the gun twice in the store, but no one was hit, Barlow said. He left in a green passenger car, headed southbound on State St.

Anyone with information on the robbery was asked to call (801) 264-2673.