× Mandatory action days for several Utah counties amid orange, yellow air quality in forecast

The air quality forecast shows yellow and orange air days for parts of Utah through Tuesday, and several counties will be under mandatory action days.

Airnow.gov states as of Monday morning Logan, Salt Lake City and Brigham City are all in the yellow range for air quality but show orange in the forecast for later in the day.

Orange is considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups” while yellow means “moderate” air quality issues.

The burning of solid fuels is prohibited on mandatory action days unless you have an exemption. Residents are encouraged to do the same on voluntary action days but are not required to do so.

The Utah Department of Environmental Quality lists mandatory action days for Monday and Tuesday in Box Elder, Cache, Davis, Salt Lake, and Weber Counties.

Duchesne, Iron, Tooele and Uintah counties are listed as voluntary action while Utah County is mandatory on Monday and unrestricted on Tuesday as of Sunday night’s forecast.

Orange air is in the DEQ’s forecast for Salt Lake County on Monday with yellow air expected Tuesday.

Utah County has yellow in the forecast for Monday and Green for Tuesday, according to the DEQ.

Weber County is orange for Monday and yellow for Tuesday.

Davis County is yellow for both days.

Box Elder and Cache counties are both listed as orange for Monday and yellow for Tuesday.

Current conditions and three-day forecast information by county is available at the Utah DEQ’s website.