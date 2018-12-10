Man accused of slitting 3-year-old niece’s neck; father heard screams over baby monitor

CLINTON COUNTY, Ky. – A Kentucky man is accused of fatally slicing his niece’s throat inside her family’s home Saturday.

Authorities told WKRN that Josephine Bulubenchi’s father said he heard the child’s screams over a baby monitor around 2:45 a.m. and found his brother-in-law, Emanuel Fluter, holding a knife.

Josephine was rushed to University of Kentucky Children’s Hospital where doctors tried to save her for more than a day, according to the Lexington Herald Leader. She was pronounced dead Sunday at 5:23 p.m., according to the Fayette County Coroner.

Josephine’s father, Benjamin Bulubenchi, was also cut as he tried to disarm Fluter, according to police.

According to WKYT, there were four other children in the room when Fluter allegedly attacked the little girl. None of the other children were hurt.

Clinton County Sheriff Jim Guffey told the paper that it’s “the most horrendous crime” he’s been called to during his years working in the small county.

Fluter, 33, had apparently been living with his sister and her family.

He faces a murder charge as well as two counts of first-degree assault and four counts of wanton endangerment. Fluter’s bond was set at $1 million.