Is Utah the Nation’s Dance Hub? This Company thinks so!

Utah dancer Lexie Kay Corbett wants to make Utah the nation's hub for dance.

She said Utah has a lot of talent, but they go off to New York or LA, and she thinks by pushing the limit on contemporary dance techniques, dancers will soon aspire to "make it" in Utah!

Corbett is the executive director of Salt Contemporary Dance, and said there's an event coming up in May 2019 that will showcase dance like you've never seen.

LINK is an event that dancers can attend to learn new techniques and audition for directors in attendance. The public is also invited to the performances during LINK.

Dancers, you can get $100 by registering by January 1, 2019 via www.saltdance.com/link.