Intermountain Medical Center celebrates winners of 2018 My Heart Challenge

Fourteen Utah high school teachers spent 100 days dedicated to improving their heart health, and two contestants were rewarded with $1,000 for their efforts.

Kevin Harward of Taylorsville High School scored the most points in the 2018 Intermountain Medical Center Institute's My Heart Challenge while Mindy Wilder of Corner Canyon High School won The Most Improved award.

Both teachers received $1,000 to be used to help their high schools.

Over the course of 100 days, the teachers received individual coaching and counseling from experts with Intermountain Medical Center. A team that included exercise specialists, dietitians, counselors and cardiologists helped the contestants make positive, long-term changes to their lives.

Harward said he tried to follow all of the advice he was given.

"I mean I'm a teacher, so I do all the homework," he said. "They've given us tasks and assignments to complete, and I did everything they asked me to do. So I kind of thought I was in the running."

The 14 teachers lost a total of more than 212 pounds collectively and reduced their waist circumference by 16 percent. As a group they logged 46,194 minutes of exercise during the 100 days.

"The teachers worked really hard and were committed to improving their heart health, as well as the heart health of their students and communities," said Dr. Kirk Knowlton, director of cardiovascular research at the Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute.

Here is the full list of contestants for the 2018 My Heart Challenge Teachers Edition: "Kristina Kimble, Alta High School; Pepper Poulsen, Bingham High School; Pace Gardner, Brighton High School; Mindy Wilder, Corner Canyon High School; Nikki Dinas, East High School; Dan McLay, Herriman High School; Jordan Hulet, Hillcrest High School; Nicole Manwaring, Jordan High School; Bobbi Morgan, Judge Memorial Catholic High School; Keeko Georgelas, Murray High School; Robert Rooley, Riverton High School; Julia O’Driscoll, Skyline High School; Kevin Harward, Taylorsville High School; and Jenna Meeks, Ascent Academy."