How to create grazing boards for holiday entertaining

'Grazing boards' are a hot item on Pinterest right now.

Executive Chef Jason Talcott from Thistle & Thyme joined us with how to create a stunning 'grazing boards'.. including a sweet and savory cheese board and a grilled steak and potato grazing board.

Thistle & Thyme is located in the University Park Marriott. It is open 365 days a year for breakfast, lunch and dinner and serves eclectic American comfort food. They also have private dining space available for holiday gatherings.

For more information please call 801-584-3327 or visit thistlethymeslc.com.