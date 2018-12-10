Ditch the Plastic Toys this Season for a DIY Cloth Doll

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Perla Avalos wanted a hobby she could do at home. So, she thought of handmade dolls as a way to connect with loved ones through a soft, sentimental gift that's made with love...not plastic!

She says so many gifts these days are just cheap consumer goods that fail to bring real joy.

So she brought some of her Lunik Art dolls by the studio, as well as a few instructions for making your own!

She cuts out a double-layer of material from a pattern, then sews the two layers together, stuffing the form with fill before sewing the last bit.

She then embroiders a face on the doll, and hand-stitches yarn to the head for the hair.

"It's really easy, everyone can do it at home!" Perla said.

But if you don't want to do it yourself, you can buy one from Perla by visiting her on Instagram. You can even send her a photo of someone you love, and she will make a doll in their likeness!

However you like your doll, you can rest assured the handmade gift will be received with delight and joy.