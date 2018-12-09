Utah neighborhood goes all out, spreading joy with dazzling Christmas light displays year after year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAGNA, Utah -- A Magna neighborhood is back at it with their holiday light display, dazzling families and bringing wonder and awe to kids who come to enjoy it.

Miracle Cove is tucked away, and once you turn onto the street, you are transported into a holiday wonderland.

Friday evening, parents and kids wandered up and down the sidewalks, laughing and singing.

A horse trotted down the street pulling a wagon, filled with people singing along to Christmas tunes.

Cars slowly rolled down the street, music drifting out of the windows where young eyes gazed at the lights.

"It's really nice to have this, and to be able to... it gets you into the spirit," said West Valley City resident Luneta Liufau.

Kelly Jepsen, who lives on Miracle Cove, said his neighbors began putting up the lights more than 20 years ago. At first, it started with lights on the houses. Every year, he said, the displays grew and grew. He moved in about 15 years ago and joined in on the decorating.

Now, they'll even bring in carolers and pass out hot chocolate on the weekends.

"It's just a community effort," he said. "We all work together and help each other out."

He said it takes a full month to put everything up. He devotes full days on the weekend, and he said he works three to four hours a night.

The hard work pays off in each person old and young who comes to enjoy the display.

"It just makes you happy, and find joy," He said. "And, that's what this season's all about."

And that's what this street is about-- community and coming together for Christmas on Miracle Cove.

"I'm really glad that families like this put their hearts together and their hands together, and do this for other families," Liufau said.

Miracle Cove is located off of 3100 South, west of 7200 West in Magna.