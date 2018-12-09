× Teen admitted to getting in a fight with his father and killing him in his sleep

Broken Arrow, OK (KJRH ) — Broken Arrow Police state in police reports that Hayden Umdenstock admitted to getting in a fight with his father and killing him in his sleep.

According to police reports, officers arrived for a welfare check and noticed dried blood stains at the front door.

The report states that a BAPD officer walked around the residence to check windows and the back door, and that’s when they found Hayden smoking a cigarette.

Police say Hayden denied having any information about his father’s whereabouts, the reports state.

Authorities say the responding officer noticed Hayden becoming more and more nervous about answering questions about his dad.

According to the police report, when asked by police about what happened to his father, Zachary, Hayden told officers “me and my dad got in a fight… Yeah, he’s dead in there.”

Once police gained entry into the home, they found Zachary in a back bedroom dead, covered by blankets, reports said.

Hayden has been placed under arrest and charged with first-degree murder, police said.

He is currently being held at the Tulsa County Jail.