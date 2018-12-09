Police: Teenagers harassing Utah home, shutting off power, throwing water balloons late at night causing ‘fear and alarm’

CENTERVILLE, Utah — Police in Centerville are looking for teenage boys, who have allegedly been harassing residents at a home, shutting off their power and throwing water balloons late at night.

The Centerville Police Department took to Facebook Sunday to ask for the public’s help, and released two photos of one of the teenagers:

Police said the home was located in the southeast portion of Centerville.

“This is just a sad situation that we would like to help stop,” the Facebook post stated.

The residents of the home who are being harassed are frightened, police said.

Anyone with information on the suspect pictured or the harassment can call the Centerville Police Department at (801) 292-8441,

“If someone recognizes the person in these pictures, or who knows anything about this we would like you to do two things,” police said. “First, tell those responsible to knock it off and grow up. Secondly, please contact us so we can help persuade them to knock it off and grow up.”