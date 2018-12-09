× Grantsville Police Department investigating string of property crimes, ask for public’s help

GRANTSVILLE, Utah – The Grantsville Police Department is investigating into property crimes that occurred Saturday evening and into Sunday morning.

In a Facebook post, police said these crimes include theft of property, vehicle burglaries, and one vehicle theft.

Grantsville Police said they arrested one female suspect on Saturday who committed mail theft near the South Willow, Deseret Circle, Legacy Lane, Willow Street, and Orchard Lane areas.

When police apprehended the suspect they found multiple Christmas cards that were empty. She was arrested for 18 counts of mail theft.

The suspect is also facing several other charges such as driving under the influence of a controlled substance, felony child endangerment, possession of another’s identity document among others.

The Grantsville Police Department asks if anyone has information or if your property was stolen to call Tooele County Dispatch and ask to speak to Officer Herbert to file a report.