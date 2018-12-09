× Gary Anderson to return to USU as head football coach

LOGAN, Utah — Utah State University announced Sunday that former football coach Gary Anderson will be returning to the school as the head football coach.

USU’s Vice President and Director of Athletics John Hartwell said that Anderson, who was the football team’s head coach from 2009-12 will be the first of the 27 coaches in the school’s history to be head coach multiple times.

Anderson was named the Western Athletic Conference Coach of the Year in 2012. Since leaving USU, he worked for Wisconsin and the University of Utah.

“We welcome Gary and Stacey and their family back to the Utah State family,” said Hartwell. “His care-factor for his players, coupled with his recruiting philosophy and plan to win, are keys to the continued success of Aggie football. His knowledge of the state of Utah and our program are unparalleled and we feel those attributes will greatly aid in the continued growth and success of Aggie football.”

Anderson has a total of 30 years of coaching experience that he will bring to USU, Hartwell stated.

Utah State will face North Texas in the New Mexico Bowl on Dec. 15.