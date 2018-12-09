Families who lost loved ones in active duty receive heart warming Christmas gift from Santa and his helpers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Santa ditched his sleigh and took a trip to Salt Lake International Airport, welcoming 10 families as they boarded a flight to a special place.

All 10 families had lost a loved one in active duty.

Thanks to the Gary Sinise Foundation's "Snowball Express," and American Airlines, these families were headed to get a little holiday cheer at the happiest place on earth: Disney World.

Watch the video above to hear from the families and see Santa as he greeted them.