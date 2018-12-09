× Boy, 8, holds third annual toy drive for children hospitalized over holidays

Racine County, WI (WISN) — An 8-year old boy wants to collect 1,500 toys for children in hospitals over the holidays.

Cody Struble had to have three major surgeries to his skull by the time he was 5 years old, and spent a lot of time at Children’s Hospital.

This is his third toy drive to help kids who can’t go home for the holidays.

“I want to help everyone that doesn’t get to stay home for Christmas and give them toys,” Cody said in 2016.

“They might be sad at one second they didn’t get toys, then, but then they got toys,” Cody said in 2017.

His mission hasn’t changed over the years.

The toys are starting to come in, and he’s going to get help from Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling.

“We’re looking to stuff the SWAT truck. I have a very large armored vehicle that holds 12-14 men and women. We’re looking to replace those men and women with just toys,” Schmaling said.

The plan is to drive the toys around to hospitals in Racine and Milwaukee. Cody can’t wait.

“I just try my best to be nice to people,” Cody said.

The toys are being collected at Zarate’s Auto Sales in Caledonia.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is also setting up locations, including their law enforcement center in downtown Racine.

The toy drive runs through Dec. 12.