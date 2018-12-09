3 Questions with Bob Evans: Congressman-elect Ben McAdams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

He served three years in the Utah Senate, and five years as the mayor of Salt Lake County.

Now, Ben McAdams is headed to Washington to represent Utah's 4th Congressional District.

Bob Evans sat down with McAdams to ask him three questions:

What kind of effect will your election now have on your young family? What will be the first thing that you do for your Utah constituents? And be specific. In March of 2017, you spend three days and two nights on the streets of Salt Lake, masquerading as a homeless person. It was a life-altering experience for you. What did you learn from that experience, and how will that affect what you do in Washington?

McAdams' full interview can be seen below: