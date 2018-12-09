161st LDS temple dedicated Sunday in Colombia

BARRANQUILLA, Colombia — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Sunday that the Barranquilla, Colombia temple has been formally dedicated.

The dedication took place in three sessions by President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, the church said.

“Before the first dedicatory session, President Oaks, Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and members of the local Church leadership participated in the cornerstone ceremony,” The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Newsroom stated. “President Oaks explained placing mortar around the cornerstone block is symbolic that the temple is complete.”

The temple is the LDS Church’s 161st temple worldwide. It is the second in Colombia. The first Colombian LDS temple was built in Bogota in 1999.

“Whatever you do, keep your eyes on the temple,” said Elder Soares, who also attended the dedication. “We invite you to go to the temple and do the vicarious work for your relatives and others. We are all transformed when we go to the temple.”

The church stated that almost 35,000 people visited the temple during an open house from Nov. 3 through Nov. 24.

Below are images of the temple and its dedication: