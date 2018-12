× Two people injured after UTA bus slides off road

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — Two people received minor injuries after a UTA bus slid off the road in the Tanner Flats area of Little Cottonwood Canyon, hitting two cars.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash, according to Ken Hansen with the Unified Police Department.

A 45-year-old man and an 11-year-old boy received light injuries in the crash.