Layton police arrest teen suspect accused of robbing marijuana dealer, hitting him in the head with a gun

LAYTON, Utah — An 18-year-old Layton man faces aggravated robbery charges for allegedly robbing a marijuana seller at gunpoint, hitting him in the head with the gun and discharging it.

According to a press release made by the Layton Police Department, at around 5 p.m. on Saturday, investigators served a search warrant at a residence near 2400 N. 500 W. related to a robbery involving a firearm that occurred on Nov. 12 in Layton.

In the robbery, police said that two males arranged to purchase marijuana from “one of their associates,” police said.

Police said that during the “transaction,” one of the male suspects struck the seller of the marijuana in the head.

“That 18-year-old victim suffered a significant cut to the head which required numerous stitches,” police wrote.

At some point during the robbery police said a round was fired by the suspect who had the gun, striking the wall of the residence.

Detectives with the Layton Police Department arrested 18-year-old Nathan Hickerson during the serving of the warrant Saturday.

During the search of the home, investigators stated they recovered a “distribution quantity” of marijuana, two handguns and clothing matching what one of the suspects was wearing at the time of the robbery.

Hickerson was booked into the Davis County Jail for aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, and discharge of a firearm, a class-B misdemeanor.

Due to the nature of the crime investigators believed Hickerson committed, Layton police said that the Davis Metro SWAT unit assisted in the warrant service.