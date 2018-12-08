× Kid Rock pays off layaway tabs for hundreds of families at Walmart

NASHVILLE, TN. — Kid Rock followed suit with Tyler Perry Friday and paid off layaway for hundreds of families at a Walmart in Nashville.

The Walmart posted to its Facebook page, saying Kid Rock paid off the layaway for 350 families.

Perry announced Thursday that he paid off all of the layaway tabs for shoppers at two Walmart stores in Georgia.

According to TMZ, Perry wrote big checks to cover the cost of all the outstanding balances. Sources told the gossip site that Perry paid $178,000 at one store in Atlanta and $256,000 at a store in Douglasville.

Kid Rock shouted out Perry in a tweet Friday:

@tylerperry Great idea! I followed your lead and paid off the layaway at my local Walmart in Nashville. Merry Christmas and God Bless You! — Kid Rock (@KidRock) December 7, 2018

