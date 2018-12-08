× Heber City police post festive video of ‘Shop with a Cop’ fun

HEBER CITY, Utah — The Heber City Police Department took to Facebook Saturday to spread some holiday cheer, showing video of an officer and “Shop with a Cop” participants singing in a police car.

The three in the video sing “Feliz Navidad.” The officer can be seen wearing a Santa cap and bobs his head to the music.

The Heber City Shop with a Cop program donates to children and their families in the area.

Video of the singalong can be seen below: