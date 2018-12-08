× 240 lbs. of pot, meth found in drug busts

Omaha, NE (KPTM) — Nebraska State Troopers say two different traffic stops along I-80 Thursday netted them hundreds of pounds of drugs.

The first happened around 12:30 p.m. near Grand Island.

Troopers say the driver was following too closely.

NSP says a K9 indicated there was a controlled substance coming from the trunk.

An officer says he found 75 pounds of marijuana and 2.5 grams of methamphetamine inside.

Ismael Murillo, 38, from California, was booked on drug charges in Hall County.

The second stop was around 2:15 p.m. A trooper says a driver in a Toyota Camry was following cars too closely near Lincoln.

Investigators say a K9 indicated drugs inside the car. Once they searched, troopers say they found 168 pounds of marijuana and a bottle of Ritalin that was not prescribed to the driver.

Eaid Gheith, 19, from Illinois was booked on a number of drug charges.