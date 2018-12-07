Wanted with Scott McKane: Thefts in Murray, and a stolen Grinch on Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week's Wanted starts with a suspect wanted out of Draper for a burglary case. Anyone who recognizes the man, who was seen on security footage trying to open doors in a hallway, can call (801) 576-6300.

Police in Murray are looking for a theft suspect. The man appeared to have long hair tied into a bun, and can be clearly seen in surveillance still released by police. Anyone with information on the suspect can call (801) 264-2673.

Police in Murray also released surveillance stills of a suspected female package thief. Anyone who recognizes her can also call (801) 264-2673.

Finally, in Orem, police are looking for a "Grinch," a decoration who was stolen from the front yard of a home. Anyone who sees the Grinch around can call (801) 229-7070.