Video shows customer attack New York deli worker over 5-minute wait for bagel

NEW YORK — Authorities are looking for the man accused of attacking an employee at a New York City deli after an apparent meltdown over a bagel sandwich.

Video shows the enraged customer pounding a display window with his fist as he yells, "A cinnamon toasted raisin bagel with bacon, egg and cheese, right now!"

It happened on Nov. 25 at about 4:30 a.m. inside the deli at 1055 Flushing Ave. in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Police said a man entered the deli and became involved in a dispute with the employee. Deli workers said that the man put in his order but didn't want to wait five minutes for them to help the others in line before him.

The argument escalated into a physical altercation, and the man threw merchandise at the employee, striking him at the head and torso, said police.

"That's just crazy," the victim's co-worker, who identified himself only as Miguel, told WPIX. "I think this guy was just drunk or something.

The alleged attacker fled the scene.

The store employee was taken to the hospital where he was treated for bruising and swelling, said police.