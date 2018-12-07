× Utah man accused of threatening mass shooting at Walmart

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A Utah man has been booked into the Washington County Jail after he allegedly threatened to commit a mass shooting and suicide by cop at a Walmart store.

St. George Police identified the suspect as Milton Bowcutt of Clearfield, but a statement from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Bowcutt is from Box Elder County.

“Investigators in northern Utah reported the suspect, identified as Milton Bowcutt, had been tracked to the Washington County area,” a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office said.

A Springdale Police officer found Bowcutt’s car in the Rockville area, the Facebook post, and additional officers from the Sheriff’s Office and Hurricane Police assisted in detaining Bowcutt.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office jail booking records, Bowcutt was booked into jail at 12:48 a.m. Friday.

Bowcutt faces charges of threatening terrorism, possession of marijuana or spice, possession of a dangerous weapon and possession of paraphernalia.