Suspect arrested after victim of armed kidnapping calls Weber County Dispatch during incident

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A suspect was arrested after dispatch officials in Weber County received a call early Monday from the victim of an alleged armed kidnapping.

According to a press release made by the Weber County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday at around 4 a.m., dispatch officials received a call from a female, saying she was traveling in a vehicle and had been kidnapped.

The female stated that she didn’t know where she was and had no information on the vehicle she was in or the suspect who had kidnapped her, the press release stated. The female stated that the suspect was “armed with a gun.”

Dispatch officials were able to locate where the phone was transmitting from, which was Ogden Canyon, the press release said.

“A deputy responded to the area and observed a vehicle traveling east through the canyon which was consistent with the time frame of the 911 call,” the press release said. “The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, however, the vehicle failed to yield and a chase ensued.”

Officials stated that the chase was terminated in the Ogden Valley area because the female passenger was attempting to jump out of the moving vehicle.

North Ogden Police set up in the area of the North Ogden Divide, where they “picked up the vehicle heading into their jurisdiction,” the release said. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but it again continued to flee.

The vehicle crashed near 3900 N. and 450 E. in North Ogden, where the suspect was taken into custody, officials said.

Following the crash, investigators with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office interviewed both the suspect and the victim of the alleged kidnapping.

The suspect was identified as Kenly Lemaster, 28. He was booked into the Weber County Jail for Kidnapping, Evading, DUI, Possession of a controlled substance and other traffic violations.

Sheriff’s officials said the victim of the alleged kidnapping was not injured during the incident.