SLC police seek serial bank robbery suspect who wore same outfit during each incident

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department released photos of a bank robbery suspect Friday, who is wanted for a series of crimes that occurred over the past couple of weeks.

Det. Mike Ruff with the police department stated that the suspect was wanted for robbing a Zions Bank on 102 S. Main on Nov. 20, a Wells Fargo on 783 N. Redwood Rd. on Nov. 23 and a Healthcare Credit Union on 769 E. South Temple. The date of the last robbery was unknown at the time of this report.

Ruff stated that the suspect hands the tellers notes, demanding money.

He was described as either Hispanic or Polynesian and was around five-foot-ten.

The suspect appeared to be wearing the same clothing during each of the robberies, Ruff stated.

Photos of the suspect can be seen below:

Anyone with information on the suspect was asked to call the Salt Lake City Police Department at 801-799-3000.