One dead, one injured in crash in West Valley City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST VALLEY CITY -- One person is dead and one person was taken to a hospital after a crash in West Valley City Friday morning.

Police at the scene tell Fox 13 one person was killed in the crash, which occurred in the area of 3100 South and Redwood Road and involved two vehicles.

Another person was taken to a hospital. Specific details about his or her injuries were not immediately available.

As of 7 a.m. the intersection is closed in both directions as crews investigate the crash. Drivers should take alternate routes.

Fox 13 News first heard report of the crash around 4:30 a.m.

No further details were immediately available. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.