× No threat at Brighton High, school district says

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — Reports of a gun threat at Brighton High School Friday morning are false, a spokeswoman for Canyons School District said.

Kirsten Stewart, who represents the school district, told FOX 13 that someone familiar to Brighton High School students made a post on social media showing a facsimile of a gun, but there was never a threat to the school.

Law enforcement officers were seen at the school Friday morning, and Stewart said they were there to ensure the person who made the post stays off the premises.

The person who made the post is not a Brighton High student, according to Stewart.