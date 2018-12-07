New friends at Utah’s Hogle Zoo will become a family tradition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's something new at ZooLights this year.... 10 life-sized animal shaped lanterns all across the zoo grounds (including an elephant).

They compliment the holiday lights display that has become a tradition for many families.

FOX 13's Dave Nemeth talked with Erica Hansen from Utah's Hogle Zoo who says crews start putting up the twinkling lights in August so they're ready for the holiday season.

At ZooLights you can also enjoy delicious food in the Bistro and lots of tasty treats including hot chocolate! And, as long as it's not too wet the carousel will be running.

Fox 13 is teaming up with Utah’s Hogle Zoo to help you save on admission to the incredible ZooLights! Save $2 off admission Tuesday nights in December. You can also get your family photos taken with Santa at no extra charge. Click here to take advantage of that great offer.

You can also submit your holiday lights photo on fox13now.com (click on contests) for the chance to win a family 6-pack of tickets.

For more information please visit: hoglezoo.org.