Mrs. Utah and Santa team up to help homeless children

Mrs. Utah came to the Fox 13 Studios to spread the spirit of holiday giving Friday morning, and she got a little help from jolly old Saint Nick.

The Elf Project will be accepting donations Saturday, December 8, at the Sam's Club located at 11278 South Jordan Gateway in South Jordan.

The event runs from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Santa Claus will be there from around 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Mrs. Utah and Santa discuss the project in the video above, and in the video below they photo bomb Allison's tease.