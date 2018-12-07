How you can participate in the Holiday Food & Fund Drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Utah Food Bank hosts the annual Holiday Food & Fund Drive from October 15 to January 15 to help stock the shelves of the Utah Food Bank and emergency food pantries statewide through the holidays and into the early spring months.

Last fiscal year, Utah Food Bank distributed 39.2 million pounds of food and goods, the equivalent of over 32.7 million meals for Utahns in need. To put the need into perspective, one in seven Utah kids will likely miss a meal today due to lack of resources, and 382,000 Utahns are unsure where their next meal will come from.

If you'd like to help you can make monetary donations at utahfoodbank.org. Utah Food Bank turns each $1 donation into $7.48 worth of goods and services, so your donation goes much further than you might think!

You can also drop off nonperishable donations at Harmons or Wells Fargo locations statewide throughout the year. People can also come to the Utah Food Bank's Salt Lake or St. George warehouses or your nearest pantry.

If you choose to donate food, please consider purchasing the types of food you would feed your own family. Here are the most needed items that are nutritious and high in protein.

Peanut butter

Canned meats (tuna/ chicken)

Canned chilis

Boxed meals

Macaroni & Cheese

Pop-top canned meals (Spaghetti O's etc.)

For more information, please visit utahfoodbank.org.