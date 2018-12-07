Homemade Gift: No-Sew Leather Purses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

They say the best gifts are from the heart...but you don't have to sacrifice the "wow" factor on your homemade gift! Oakley, UT artisan Malaika Dixon stopped by to show us how to make leather purses without a sewing machine.

Simply take a material of your choice: Leather, shearling, or fabric.

Make this simple pattern from a piece of paper (find the pattern here).

Trace the paper pattern onto your material, then cut out the purse form.

Fold in the two sides, then fold up the bottom and secure with a button stud. Punch a hole in the top flap where it would meet the button stud, and there you have your closure.

Find more of her designs at CiaoBelloLeather.com.