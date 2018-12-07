Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Holiday Peppermint Bark

Ingredients:

16 oz bittersweet chocolate

4 oz white chocolate

3-4 candy canes

A few drops of peppermint extract (optional)

Instructions:

1. Line a jellyroll pan with parchment paper, leaving an overhang on two sides. In a microwave safe container, melt the bittersweet chocolate (along with the peppermint extract, if you desire) on high, stirring every 20 seconds until smooth. Spread it into the pan.

2. In a separate microwave safe container, melt the white chocolate on high, stirring every 20 seconds until smooth. Drizzle onto the bittersweet chocolate and use a chopstick or skewer to swirl the white chocolate through the dark, creating your desired design.

3. Let set for 5 minutes. While setting, crush the candy canes into small pieces. Once the time has passed, sprinkle the chocolate with the candy canes. Refrigerate until set, about 30 minutes. Break into pieces and serve.

