Gift of Hope: He was burned on over 50 percent of his body, but the magic of organ donation is helping him heal

Having grown up in a small town, Brennen Christensen is a cowboy who cherishes his family.

When he was a boy, at around 11, he said that his family would burn their garbage. One day, they decided to pour gasoline on the garbage, when things went horribly wrong.

Christensen's shirt caught on fire. He received burns on over half of his body.

After being rushed to the hospital, Christensen was put into a medically-induced coma for three weeks, while his family and doctors were worried he would survive.

Thanks to skin grafts and skin transplants, both from his own body and from donors, Christensen finally began healing.

Watch the video above to hear from Christensen, and how organ donation saved his life.

For information on how to become an organ donor, click here.