FOX 13 Remains Utah’s Favorite News Station

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – From sunup to sundown, KSTU FOX 13 is Utah’s local news leader with more top-rated newscasts than any other station in the state. According to the latest ratings provided by Nielsen, FOX 13 is Utah’s favorite news station for Adults 25-54, the primary demographic desired by advertisers.

The station wins the early morning newscast block from 4:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m., and again in the early afternoon news block from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Anchor Kelly Chapman’s recent move from Good Day Utah to FOX 13’s evening newscasts has also paid dividends, making the station a very close second in the late news race.

“Utahns have a strong appetite for quality local news coverage,” said FOX 13 news director Marc Sternfield. “We are grateful to our viewers for inviting us into their homes, and we will continue to work hard day and night to produce journalism on all platforms that our audience has come to appreciate.”

FOX 13 also leads the market in prime time programming, topping the ratings charts for Adults 25-54 with shows like The Resident, 9-1-1, and Last Man Standing. Not to be outdone, the station’s late night programming including Modern Family, Seinfeld, The Simpsons and Friends more than double the ratings of its closest competitor.

“It is clear that the programs we broadcast on FOX 13 resonate with our viewers,” said station president and general manager Tim Ermish. “From outstanding news and lifestyle shows, to sports and entertainment, our viewers can continue to count of FOX 13 to deliver the very best to our audience.”

