Fast Cars Friday: 12 things to know about the 2019 Corvette Z06

Here are 12 things to know about today's fast car.
- 2019 Corvette Z06 is Pure Performance Surpercharged with 650 horsepower and 650 lb.-ft of torque.
- It goes 0 to 60 in 2.95 seconds.
- The Corvette Z06 has an aluminum 6.2 liter V8 engine.
- It has a custom Napa leather-wrapped interior package.
- It has heated/vented seats.
- Also inside, you'll find suede microfiber upper interior trim and headliner.
- There is a Performance Data Recorder and navigation.
- Listening to music is ideal with a 10-speaker Bose premium audio system.
- There are two 8-inch diagonal HD color displays.
- There are front parking cameras as well.
