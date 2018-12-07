Fast Cars Friday: 12 things to know about the 2019 Corvette Z06

  3. 2019 Corvette Z06 is Pure Performance Surpercharged with 650 horsepower and 650 lb.-ft of torque.
  4. It goes 0 to 60 in 2.95 seconds.
  5. The Corvette Z06 has an aluminum 6.2 liter V8 engine.
  6. It has a custom Napa leather-wrapped interior package.
  7. It has heated/vented seats.
  8. Also inside, you'll find suede microfiber upper interior trim and headliner.
  9. There is a Performance Data Recorder and navigation.
  10. Listening to music is ideal with a 10-speaker Bose premium audio system.
  11. There are two 8-inch diagonal HD color displays.
  12. There are front parking cameras as well.

