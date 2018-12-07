Christmas goodies from “the old country”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Petra Vigil was raised in a small town in Germany. She always enjoyed watching her mother bake, and through her mother's instruction, she learned the basics of cooking which turned into a passion for baking.

At 18 years old, Petra purchased her first baking book. Several of her recipes today come from that book!

Petra says she loves baking Christmas goodies and showed off some of her creations on The PLACE.

You can find her at local farmer's markets, at all five Lee's Marketplace stores and at The Store in Holladay.

Learn more at petrasbackstubchen.com.