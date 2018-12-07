Charlie would love to be your cuddle buddy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meet Charlie -- he's a three-year-old beagle/ terrier mix.

He's a real sweetheart (a tad shy at first, but will become your best friend in about five minutes).

He loves to go for rides and walks and would be a great buddy to children! He's also a snuggly cuddle buddy for anyone.

He's good with other dogs and cats too!

Charlie is good on a leash, kennel trained and is neutered and current on all vaccinations and is chipped.

His adoption fee is $200.

Find out more at hearts4paws.org.

You can get your dog photos with Santa tonight from 6 to 8 p.m. at 624 S. 300 W. in Salt Lake City.