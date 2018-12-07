× Catholic Diocese of SLC confirms sex abuse allegations against Jesuit Priests from 1980s

SALT LAKE CITY — The Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City is confirming they received allegations of sexual abuse against two Jesuit priests for incidents in the 1980s.

The press release comes in response to the West and Midwest Jesuit Provinces releasing a list of names of Jesuits who have credible claims of sexual abuse of minors or vulnerable adults against them.

A Jesuit is a member of the Society of Jesus, which is a Roman Catholic order for priests who devote their efforts to education and missionary work.

The Salt Lake City Diocese states they received allegations against Fr. Raymond Devlin and Fr. Edward J. Konat. Both alleged incidents occurred in the 1980s.

The release states Devlin’s name appears on the Jesuit West Province list and that his actions were reported in 1990. They state his “faculties for priestly ministry were removed at that time.”

Devlin died in 2011, according to the release.

Konat’s name appears on the Midwest Province list and the press release states his actions were reported in 2002. His priestly faculties were removed at that time. The Dioceses states Konat left Utah in 1985 and was expelled by the Jesuits.

Both incidents were reported to the Division of Child and Family Services in 2002, according to the press release.

“The Diocese of Salt Lake City is committed to protecting children,” the press release states. “Sexual misconduct by church personnel is an affront to human dignity and the mission of the Church. The spiritual well-being of all victims, their families, and others in the community is of particular concern to the church.”

More on the Dioceses’ Safe Environment Program is available here. The Dioceses encourages anyone who has been abused by clergy or religious or lay church personnel to report the incident. A Victim Assistance Coordinator can be reached at 801-328-8641, extension 344.