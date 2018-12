Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — Air quality will continue to decline through the weekend. An inversion has set up over the northern valleys and Wasatch Front with no systems to push the dirty air out.

Over the weekend, a ride of high pressure builds in which will only intensify the inversion and cause the air quality to continue to decline.

The next storm system looks to arrive during the middle part of next week.

A dip in the jet stream looks to bring big change in wind direction and snow showers to northern and central Utah. This means air quality should improve by next Tuesday/Wednesday.