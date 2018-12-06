× Utah town leaders choose cemetery expansion over Christmas lights, decorations

IVINS, Utah — Holiday revelers driving through Ivins might feel a little left in the dark this year as city lights and Christmas decorations have not been put on display, St. George News reports.

The absence of decorations didn’t sit well with Ivins resident Agnes Smith who wrote a message to St. George News with the subject line “Ivins City is Bah Humbug Scrooge City.”

“This Christmas Ivins City has decided that Christmas is not a priority to put up any holiday decorations,” Smith said.

And this wasn’t the only request received by St. George News asking to look into the issue. However, the seeming lack of holiday spirit is due more to a lack of resources than desire, Ivins City Parks and Recreation director Benny Sorensen said.

