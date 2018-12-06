The 13 Days of Giving Reminds us to Take Care of our Furry Friends

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Humane Society of Utah, supported by the Wasatch Front Subaru Retailers and Fox13, is putting extra effort into helping our furry friends this holiday season with the 13 Days of Giving. The donation drive continues through Dec. 15, 2018, and encourages people to donate to Utah's largest private (and no-kill!) animal shelter.

Jaime Usry, the development director at the Humane Society of Utah, stopped by to tell us how those donations are used to help our four-legged friends.

Jaime said, "The Humane Society of Utah is a local, private nonprofit organization that does not receive any state or federal funding, and we`re not a branch of any national organization, so everything that we do for the pets, and for the people in our community is made possible by donations."

Each of the 13 Days has a theme, or a gift, that people can provide for pets in need by giving their support. For example, today's giving theme is "comfort."

Jamie said, "One of the best gifts that our pets give to us is that they comfort us when we need it. When homeless pets come to us at the Humane Society of Utah, it`s our turn to help comfort them while they are with us waiting for a new loving family to walk through the door."

Jaime explained how it's important to keep animals happy and healthy at the shelter so they don't get sick, and are ready for adoption.

"As long as we`ve done this for the animals, then they can move on to a new family that we`ve found for them and be comfortable in their new home," she said.

To participate in the 13 Days of Giving, just go to utahhumane.org/give or text HSUGive to 41444. The Humane Society of Utah says, "no amount is too small, and we greatly appreciate your support." You can also take pet supplies down to our shelter and leave them under our Giving Trees during the month of December 2018.