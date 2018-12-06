Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Steak Fettuccine Alfredo

Ingredients:

1 lb. fettuccine pasta

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 lb. boneless steaks (i.e. sirloin, NY strip)

1/2 cup butter

1/2 cup half and half or heavy whipping cream

1 cup fresh parmesan cheese, grated

3 tablespoons fresh or dried chives

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Directions:

Cook pasta according to package instructions.

Season steaks with salt and pepper on each side. In a large skillet over medium heat, cook steaks to desired doneness. Let rest on a cutting board for 5 minutes. Cut into strips or bite size pieces.

In the same skillet the steaks were cooked in, bring up to medium heat. Add butter, half and half or heavy whipping cream, salt and pepper. Cook for 3-4 minutes, stirring frequently. Whisk in parmesan cheese. Mix in the cooked pasta. Remove from heat. Stir in steak pieces; completely coat pasta and steak in sauce. Garnish with chives. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: UT Beef Council