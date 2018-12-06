SLC Foodie’s Top 3 Restaurants for Holiday Dining

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Where do you go for grub before hitting the lights downtown, or getting pics with Santa? SLC Foodie (Chase) rounded up their favorite places for holiday dining. Here's his list:

Cafe Trio - Salt Lake City and Cottonwood

Trio recently released their fall/winter menu and it is AMAZING! The Norwegian Salmon in the pepper vinaigrette has slide is my all time favorite dish. The rosemary flatbread with goat cheese is a meal in itself and extremely tasty! The chef's nightly brasie has never let me down, if you are looking for a pasta dish.

Cucina - Salt Lake City

Cucina is a hidden treasure in the avenues. The pork osso bucco will melt in your mouth with a delicious smoked chili broth. The petite filet medallions are perfectly done with a red wine demi glace and rosemary butter! However what stole my taste buds is the fried avocado that is stuffed with candied cashews and covered in a coconut curry.

Martine - Salt Lake City

Talk about amazing atmosphere with equally as tasty dishes. Martine Cafe steak frittes hits the spot. Fine dining and fries don't usually go along however this steak with these crispy fries are to die for! They rotate the porchetta on the menu, if you go in when they have it you have to try it! Of course no meal is complete without dessert and their fluffy cinnamon beignets hit the spot!

